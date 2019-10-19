Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0463

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $59,820.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00675341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013148 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,960,852 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.