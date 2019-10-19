Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.69.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.64. 2,082,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,927. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

