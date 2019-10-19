Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,693 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Embraer were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 23,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 133,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,024,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,221,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

ERJ stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Embraer SA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.73 and a beta of -0.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer SA will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

