Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Announces Earnings Results

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.71%.

Emclaire Financial stock remained flat at $$30.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Emclaire Financial has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

In other Emclaire Financial news, Director Robert W. Freeman purchased 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $322,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

