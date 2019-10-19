Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNEM)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, 754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.