Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:EMMS opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Emmis Communications has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Emmis Communications news, CEO Jeffrey H. Smulyan sold 15,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $85,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,728 shares in the company, valued at $187,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMMS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,085,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

