Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Empire Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Empire Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211. Empire Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire Resorts stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Empire Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.