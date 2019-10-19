Emre Onder Sells 1,337 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $129,408.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emre Onder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of Xilinx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $127.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 181.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

