Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ECA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. 15,555,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,851,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Encana has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Encana will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECA. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Encana by 187.0% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 86,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Encana by 216.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,209,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 2,195,406 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 188.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after buying an additional 22,343,259 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 31.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,408,000 after buying an additional 7,871,376 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

