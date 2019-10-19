Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Endo International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Shares of Endo International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,315. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Endo International by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Endo International by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

