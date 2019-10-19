Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1,665.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,555 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 7,332.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 966,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,783,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth about $150,878,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 45.2% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.51. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $191.72.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

