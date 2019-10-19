Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,220,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after purchasing an additional 70,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after purchasing an additional 512,376 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 796,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

