Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,972,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Aramark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,597,000 after acquiring an additional 686,953 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,740,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,346,000 after acquiring an additional 386,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 469,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

