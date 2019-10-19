Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,669 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

