Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 3.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $227.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.06.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.