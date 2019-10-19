EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Boosted by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.38. 186,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

