Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

EVC has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Entravision Communication stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,752. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 128,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communication by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 737,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

