Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,989 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,466,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $173,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

