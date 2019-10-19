Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $105.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 801.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $105,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7,278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.