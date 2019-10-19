Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $125,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,086,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,182,176.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,354 shares of company stock valued at $53,518,874. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

