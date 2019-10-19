EOG Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,249 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,201 put options.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

