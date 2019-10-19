Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.11.

ETRN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $406.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman acquired 7,750 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Karam acquired 100,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 121,450 shares of company stock worth $1,956,423 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2,565.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 872,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 535,602 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 806.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 499,912 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

