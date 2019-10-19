Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. 782,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,944. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.3065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,344,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,582 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

