Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,142. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.16%.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Evergy by 184.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Evergy by 96.9% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

