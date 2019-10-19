Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 522,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,563. The firm has a market cap of $650.99 million, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Everi by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everi by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

