Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Hits $9.40 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and DragonEX. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $404,631.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,005,864,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,309,843,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OTCBTC, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

