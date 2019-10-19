Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.
A number of research firms have commented on AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,941,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $296,000.
NYSE:AQUA opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $17.61.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
