Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Announces Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Exponent has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

In related news, insider John Pye sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $210,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,271.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $140,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,775.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,773 shares of company stock worth $7,227,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

