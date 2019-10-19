Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 305,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.04.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 12,900,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

