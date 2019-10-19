Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $4.54 on Friday, hitting $185.85. 13,948,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,425,016. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The stock has a market cap of $530.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock worth $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.