Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 542,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,144. The firm has a market cap of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 934.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 62,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,396,972.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,649 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,655. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

