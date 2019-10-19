Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.11%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 45,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,444,587.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Svetlana Vinokur sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $349,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,690 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in Federal Signal by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 17,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

