Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.03) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective (up previously from GBX 6,500 ($84.93)) on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,127 ($80.06) to GBX 6,702 ($87.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,977.13 ($78.10).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 6,434 ($84.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,150 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,714.16. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,516 ($85.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

