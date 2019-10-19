Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as low as $10.56. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 31,177 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.62.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$149.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.48717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -630.77%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

