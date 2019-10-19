Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 453,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

