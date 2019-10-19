Financial Review: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) versus PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.06 $4.15 million N/A N/A PlusTherapeuticsInc . $3.67 million 0.33 -$12.63 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PlusTherapeuticsInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and PlusTherapeuticsInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 PlusTherapeuticsInc . 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than PlusTherapeuticsInc ..

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and PlusTherapeuticsInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 15.32% 24.02% 16.60% PlusTherapeuticsInc . -492.45% -546.87% -58.86%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats PlusTherapeuticsInc . on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. It also engages in developing DoxoPLUS, an injectable generic PEGylated liposomal formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of breast, ovarian, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma cancer. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

