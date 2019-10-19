First Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 164.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

