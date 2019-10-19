First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Posts Earnings Results

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Capital had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

First Capital stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of -0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Samuel E. Uhl sold 750 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $42,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,802 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $205,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

