First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 50.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 36,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $205,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

