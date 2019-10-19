First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 13,319 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 63,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Carnival by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Carnival to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.