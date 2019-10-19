First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.46.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.92. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,359,226. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

