First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.96.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

