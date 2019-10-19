First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,531 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

WMT opened at $119.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.