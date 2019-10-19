First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

