First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other First Community news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCCO. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

