First Majestic Silver’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.23.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

