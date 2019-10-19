First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Holdings Reduced by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,526,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Merchants by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in First Merchants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $150,969.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 134 shares of company stock valued at $4,981. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FRME shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

