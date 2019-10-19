First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $44.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.39 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares posted sales of $38.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will report full-year sales of $180.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $181.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.74 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $181.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

FMBH opened at $34.54 on Friday. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $576.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

