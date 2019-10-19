First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 196.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,643,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,433,000 after buying an additional 5,729,136 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in HCP by 1,639.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,481,000 after buying an additional 1,900,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HCP by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,767,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,429,000 after buying an additional 1,769,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in HCP by 2,313.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,570,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 1,505,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in HCP by 11.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after buying an additional 1,441,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCP opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.23. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HCP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

