First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

